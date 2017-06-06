Hop Inside VW's New Arteon For A POV Test Drive

Launched as the old CC's larger and more upscale replacement, the all-new Volkswagen Arteon wants a piece of the Audi A5 Sportback and BMW 4-Series Gran Coupe, while keeping things simple by using most of the Group's modular MQB architecture.
Thanks to this platform, it's comfortable on long journeys, but choose a more upscale version and you will enjoy some of the driver assistance features, in addition to the infotainment system with a generous display and gesture control, Alcantara/leather trim, and others.
On paper, the new Arteon sounds like a tempting proposition, but how does it drive? Not bad at all, according to this POV video, which shows the 2.0-liter TDI version, with 150PS (148hp), being driven on some back country roads and in the city.
The short footage also reveals some of the features of the car, such as the Lane Assist and automated parking systems, and should answer some questions until a wave of comprehensive reviews eventually hits the web.