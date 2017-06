Hop Inside VW's New Arteon For A POV Test Drive

VIDEO

Launched as the old CC's larger and more upscale replacement, the all-new Volkswagen Arteon wants a piece of the Audi A5 Sportback and BMW 4-Series Gran Coupe , while keeping things simple by using most of the Group's modular MQB architecture.Thanks to this platform, it's comfortable on long journeys, but choose a more upscale version and you will enjoy some of the driver assistance features, in addition to the infotainment system with a generous display and gesture control, Alcantara/leather trim, and others.On paper, the new Arteon sounds like a tempting proposition, but how does it drive? Not bad at all, according to this POV video, which shows the 2.0-liter TDI version, with 150PS (148hp), being driven on some back country roads and in the city.The short footage also reveals some of the features of the car , such as the Lane Assist and automated parking systems, and should answer some questions until a wave of comprehensive reviews eventually hits the web.