Is The Renault Trezor 2017's Most Beautiful Concept?

Renault's all-electric Trezor concept has just walked away with the 'Most Beautiful Concept Car of the Year' award, earned recently at the Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este.
This award marks yet another victory for the Trezor, after being previously named 'Concept Car of the Year' at the International Automobile Festival in Paris, and at the Geneva Car Design Awards.
"This award testifies to the fine judgment of great car collectors, who consider automobiles to be works of art. It recognizes the work of our designers who were part of this fantastic project," said Renault Concept Design boss, Stephane Janin.
In order to claim this latest accolade, the Trezor had to meet a set of rigorous criteria, as both a working concept as well as a car with original styling. Underneath it all, the Trezor is powered by a Formula E-derived electric motor, putting down 350 HP (260 kW) and 380 Nm (280 lb-ft) of torque.
Still, with other spectacular concepts present at Villa d'Este this year, we're curious to know if you'd rather this award went to something like the Techrules Ren or perhaps the BMW 8-Series Concept.