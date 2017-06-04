It Doesn’t Get More Authentic Than These Original Unrestored Mercedes 300 SLs

Want a classic Mercedes-Benz 300 SL? Be prepared to pay, because they’ve become highly sought-after among collectors. But with over 3,000 made, it’s not uncommon to find one for sale. That, in and of itself, is what makes this duo (and the proposition it presents) so unique.
What we have here is a Gullwing coupe bought by a publishing executive in 1955, and a roadster acquired two years later by the same individual to go with it. They’ve both remained in his family’s ownership ever since – some six decades later – but they’ll soon cross the auction block.
To make matters even more interesting, the coupe was ordered in the classic combination of British Racing Green with a tan interior – rather unusual for the German sports car. The convertible, meanwhile, came in blueish silver with gray leather and a light tan top.
“Today, some 60 years on, it is almost impossible to find another pair of 300 SLs still in their original family ownership and unrestored,” said Gooding's specialist Garth Hammers. With only 16,000 and 38,000 miles on their respective odometers, the auction house expects each to go for a cool million (give or take a few hundred grand) at its Pebble Beach sale later this summer. (Photos by Brian Henniker courtesy of Gooding & Company.)