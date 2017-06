Iveco Stralis Looks Pretty Hot In Abarth Spec

Photo Gallery

Since bringing the marque out of retirement ten years ago, we've only seen Abarth tune a handful of Fiat products – namely the 500, Punto, and now the 124 Spider . But the Scorpion brand has so much more potential.What if, for example, it did what it does best with something a bit bigger. Something like, say, an Iveco Stralis ? It might look a little something like this.Iveco, for those unfamiliar, is essentially Fiat's truck-making operation. It was demerged from Fiat when the automaker merged with Chrysler, and put under the separate umbrella of CNH Industrial – a manufacturing group still chaired by Sergio Marchionne and controlled by the Agnelli/Elkann family's Exor holding company, so it's about as “separate” from FCA as Ferrari is.It was surely a natural choice, then, for Team Abarth Scorpion to go with Iveco trucks to support its logistical needs, bringing a long-hauling Stralis XP and a smaller Eurocargo truck on board, and decking them out in special livery for the purpose. But it's not just the factory rally team , or participants in the Abarth Selenia Trophy , that will get to see (or for that matter drive) the spruced-up haulers.The truck manufacturer has committed to producing a highly symbolic 124 examples of the Iveco Stralis XP Abarth edition, each with the same special livery that combines classic racing stripes with a more modern checkered-flag motif and a cabin with leather trim and a sporty bucket seat. No engine upgrade, we're afraid, but then a little turbo four probably wouldn't move it very fast, anyway.