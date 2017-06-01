Jay Leno Welcomes Police Interceptor Utility To Garage, Samples 1978 Chevy Nova 9C1

When it comes to police cars, there's been a massive shift in priorities from the time of the 1978 Chevrolet Nova 9C1 to the present, where models such as the 2016 Ford Police Interceptor Utility are more focused on safety than performance.
During this episode of Jay Leno's Garage, Jay takes a look at the Interceptor Utility and finds out that, unlike with past models, the police now care a lot more about 60 to zero times than zero to 60 times.
His guest from the LA County Sheriff's Department also reveals that with newer models such as the Interceptor Utility, repair bills can go through the roof, even for something like a moderate frontal collision.
However, if you'd rather have a blast from the past brighten your day, check out the 1978 Chevy Nova 9C1. The 9C1 was basically the "Police package" for the Nova at the time, and it just so happens that even civilians could walk into a Chevy dealership and ask for one.
The Nova 9C1, available as either a 2-door coupe or a 4-door sedan, started off as a prototype for the LA County Sheriff's Department back in 1974 and served between 1975 and 1979. Towards the end of the video, Jay takes it out for a quick spin and says that it reminds him of the 70's and 80's.