Jerry Seinfeld's Name Still Sells, As His Lotus Exige Fetches $90,400

A 2009 Lotus Exige S260 Sport formerly owned by Jerry Seinfeld has sold for a remarkable $90,400 at an auction in the U.S.
Prior to the sale, the auction house estimated that the British sports car would sell for between $65,000 and $75,000 but it managed to easily surpass all expectations and sell for over $30,000 more than non-celebrity owned examples can be purchased for.
What makes the sale all the more surprising is that Seinfeld wasn’t the most recent owner of the car. In fact, the comedian parted ways with the Kawasaki Green Lotus in 2012 and has since gone on to own some even more impressive cars, including a Porsche 918 Spyder.
At the heart of the Exige S260 Sport is a 1.8-liter supercharged Toyota four-cylinder engine with 257 hp and 174 lb-ft of torque, allowing the 2,000 sports car to rocket to 60 mph (96 km/h) in just over 4 seconds.