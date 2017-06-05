Jet Green Porsche 991.2 Targa 4 Stuns With Brown Roof Combo

This rather special PTS Jet Green Metallic Porsche 911 (991.2) Targa 4 recently found itself on display at Porsche Zentrum Paderborn in Germany, and we can't help but appreciate the color cocktail.
The first thing you might notice is how different this looks as opposed to a PTS British Racing Green or a PTS Oliv-Green, which we saw quite recently on a 911 Turbo S Cabriolet. Aside from the green and brown combo, this 911 also features black wheels and a silver Targa bar, which is why we used the term "cocktail" to describe what we're looking at.
We only wish we could see the interior as well, so as to have a complete picture. But absent those images, we can easily imagine it with either black or brown leather adorning the seats, dashboard and door panels.
As for what you get from this car on the road, that'll be 370 PS and a 0-100 km/h (0-62 mph) acceleration time of 4.3 seconds, as long as you opt for the Sport Chrono pack.
Photos: @the.wolf.of.porsche