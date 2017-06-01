Just Your Average Road-Legal McLaren F1 GTR Longtail Stretching Its Legs At Spa

Witnessing a McLaren F1 out in the open is a sight to behold, but coming across a road-legal G1 GTR Longtail that’s actually being used on a track opens a whole new dimension of awesome.
McLaren built just 10 Longtail GTRs for the 1997 racing season, which are considered to be the ultimate version of an ultimate car.
Focusing on optimizing aerodynamics, increasing downforce and reducing weight, the McLaren F1 GTR Longtail ended up being 641mm longer (25 inches) and over 100mm wider (4 inches) overall.
It’s not just the rear end that got longer; the nose was extended too, with the wheel arches getting wider and the roof now featuring that iconic snorkel. Officially McLaren built three civilian Longtail examples which go by the F1 GT moniker but this one is a proper racing GTR that’s been converted for road use by the usual suspects, Lanzante Motorsport.
What’s more, the car is said to have its restrictors removed, allowing the 6.1-litre V12 engine to produce around 900hp.