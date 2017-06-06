Kia Shows New Stonic Small Crossover In Official Sketches

Kia has officially named its new sub-compact SUV, the Stonic, with the Koreans also releasing the first sketches of the car, ahead of a market launch in the second half of the year.
No doubt, the renderings of Kia’s Nissan Juke and Toyota C-HR rival portray an impressive looking crossover with a sweeping roofline, sculpted surfaces and muscular wheel arches.
As is usually the case with these type of teaser sketches, reality will be far less dramatic. But don’t take our word for it, see for yourself in the pictures of the prototype model we spied recently below.
While no images of the interior were released today, Kia states that the Stonic will have a “European-designed cabin [that] echoes the appearance of the exterior, with straight lines, smooth surfaces and geometric design forms”.
We’re also told that it will feature smart packaging to maximize space for all occupants, and a ‘floating’ HMI (human-machine interface) that will “seamlessly” blend smartphone access with the car’s functions.
Another highlight according to Kia will be the ability to heavily customize the interior and exterior of the car.
A sister model to the upcoming Hyundai Kona, the Stonic is believed to be offered with 1.4-liter petrol and 1.6-liter diesel engines in Europe, and possibly with a 1.6-liter gasoline unit in North America. It’s not clear yet if Kia will offer an all-wheel drive option alongside the standard front-wheel drive models.