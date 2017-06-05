Lamborghini Has Built 8,000 Huracans In Just Three Years

Just three years after production of the Lamborghini Huracan commenced, the carmaker has built its 8,000th example.
The special Huracan that brings in this milestone is a Spyder finished in Grigio Lynx and bound for the United Kingdom. The 8,000th example comes on the back of Lamborghini recording consistently improving sales figures where in 2016, a total of 3,457 vehicles were sold.
What is particularly noteworthy about this milestone is that it is only 6,022 vehicles short of the 14,022 Gallardos that were built over a 10-year period. At this rate, Lamborghini could sell over 25,000 Huracans before its successor arrives, an unprecedented figure in the brand’s 54-year history.
Since the Huracan’s release, it has been offered in LP610-4, LP610-4 Avio, LP610-4 Spyder, LP580-2, LP580-2 Spyder and LP640-4 Performante guises. A droptop Performante is thought to be on the agenda before the Huracan is facelifted.