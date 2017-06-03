Lamborghini To Use Its Carbon Fiber Expertise For New-Age Prosthetics

Lamborghini has signed an agreement to collaborate with the Houston Methodist Research Institute to draw on its expertise in carbon fiber for future medical use.
The Italian carmaker will research the viability of using carbon fiber in prosthetics and hopes to create new materials that will be lighter, more resistant over time and better tolerated by the human body.
This may not be exciting news to many rev-heads, but it is the latest example of automotive technologies funneling down throughout society and into medical uses.
Lamborghini is a leader in carbon fiber and since 2007, has been looking to further develop composite technologies through the Automobili Lamborghini Advanced Composite Structures Laboratory (ACSL) in Seattle, Washington. The firm also works with a number of medical facilities throughout Italy on various research projects.