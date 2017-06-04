Latest Lamborghini Huracan Performante Review Is Full Of Praise

The supercar industry has come a long way since the Lamborghini Huracan debuted and the Italian automaker has been forced to bring it’s A game to ensure all new variants compete with rivals.
In the months leading up to the Huracan’s early 2014 public debut and in the years since, industry-changing vehicles like the Ferrari 458 Speciale, Speciale Aperta, 488 GTB, McLaren 650S, 675LT and 720S have all hit the market and forced Lamborghini to return fire. With the Huracan Performante, it has done just that.
Released alongside the headline-grabbing claim that it was the fastest production car to ever lap the Nurburgring, the Performante’s on-paper figures are impressive and based on the latest review of the car, it seems the figures only tell part of the story.
The review below, courtesy of Carfection, takes the hardcore Huracan to the street and the famed Imola racetrack to explore its personality and exploit its performance. As previous reviews have indicated, it lives up to all of the hype.