Lexus LS 350 Arrives In China With A Naturally Aspirated V6

Lexus has quietly staged the international debut of the LS 350 at the Shenzhen, Hong Kong, and Macao International Auto Show in China.
Set to become the brand's entry-level flagship sedan, the LS 350 follows in the footsteps of the LS 500 but adopts a naturally aspirated 3.5-liter V6 engine that is connected to a ten-speed automatic transmission. Lexus declined to mention performance specifications but Sina Auto reports the engine will develop 318 hp (322 PS) and 280 lb-ft (380 Nm) of torque. Regardless, the company says the sedan offers "vibrant acceleration" and a "noble sense of elegance."
That doesn't sound like much power for a flagship sedan but Mercedes offers an S 320 L in China with a 3.0-liter V6 engine producing 272 hp (275 PS) and 295 lb-ft (400 Nm) of torque. It enables the car to accelerate from 0-100 km/h (0-62 mph) in 7.1 seconds before topping out at 250 km/h (155 mph).
In China, the LS 350 will join the LS 500h which has a 3.5-liter V6 engine and two electric motors to produce a combined output of 354 hp (358 PS). The hybrid powertrain allows the car to run from 0-100 km/h (0-62 mph) in just 5.4 seconds.