London Taxi’s TX5 Plug-In Hybrid Cab Completes Extreme Heat Testing

London Taxi Company (LTC) took their upcoming TX5 range-extended electric cab for some testing in the extreme heat of the Arizona desert.
LTC’s new taxi, scheduled to go on sale towards the end of the year, is going to be the “most comprehensively tested product in the company’s history” in order to ensure that it meets not just the high regulatory standards of London but around the world as well.
The prototype TX5 undertook successfully daily journeys of 300 miles, roughly triple the average daily mileage of a typical London cab, making sure that cab drivers will get an big-enough range from a tank of fuel for every situation.
The British company also said that despite the harsh climate conditions, the cabin continues to offer a comfortable environment to both the driver and passengers. The new TX5 will also come with a panoramic roof, further enhancing the travel experience of the passengers.
“Since announcing this project we have had considerable interest not just from European cities but hot weather cities around the world,” Chris Gubbey, CEO of the London Taxi Company said. “To convert this interest into sales we must prove TX5 can perform as well in the 45 °C heat of Dubai as it can in the sub-zero temperatures of the Arctic, and as it does in the changeable conditions of London.”
The new TX5 is designed to meet London’s new taxi regulations, which from January 1, 2018 demand that all taxis presented for licensing for the first time must emit no more than 50g/km of CO2 and offer a minimum 30-mile zero-emissions driving range. LTC is planning to start demonstrating the new TX5 in London this summer.