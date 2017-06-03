LS3-Swapped Porsche 911 GT3 With 525 HP Hits Craigslist

Thanks to its use of the stunning flat-six cylinder Mezger engine, the 997-generation Porsche 911 GT3 is remembered very fondly by Porsche purists and general car enthusiasts alike.
Despite its pedigree, a GT3 owner in the U.S. has done the unthinkable and swapped out that engine in favour of a 6.2-liter Chevrolet LS3 V8. The finished product is now up for sale on Craigslist.
The seller asserts that the C6 Corvette engine delivers a total of 525 hp and 485 lb-ft of torque when shoehorned into the rear of the iconic German sports car. Alongside the V8 is said to be an OEM 6-speed manual transmission and a limited-slip differential. Other modifications include the removal of the carbon ceramic brakes in favor of cheaper steel units as well as the implementation of a digital gauge cluster.
In this listing, it is reported that the V8 has only been fitted for 650 miles and is still being broken in. The air conditioning, ABS and stability control are all said to function normally as well.
With an asking price of $95,000, we can’t imagine a Porsche purist wanting to get anywhere near the car, but for those that believe there’s no replacement for displacement, this offer could be too good to refuse.