Manhart Pumps New Blood Into The BMW X6 M, Gives It 700PS

Known for tuning powerful BMWs, Manhart have now worked their magic on the X6 M.
Baptized the MHX6 700, the range-topping SAV has received a software optimization, stainless steel muffler with valve control and larger tailpipes, and downpipes with 300 Cell Catalysts, which push the 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 to 700PS (690hp) and 900Nm (664 lb-ft).
The extra oomph represents a 125PS (123hp) and 150Nm (111lb-ft) increase over the stock BMW X6 M, and slashes something off the 4.2sec needed for the 0-100km/h (62mph) sprint, although we're not exactly sure how much, as the tuner has yet to release any such numbers.
Besides squeezing more power from under the hood, Manhart have also added a few visual tweaks to the already flashy vehicle. These include a front spoiler, bonnet with new air inlets, trunk lid-mounted spoiler, and rear diffuser, all of which have been made from carbon fiber. Meanwhile, the 10,5x22-inch and 11,5x22-inch front and rear wheels, wrapped in 295/30 and 335/25 rubber, round out the list of updates on the outside.
Before calling it a day, the company has also made some chassis improvements, and added an H&R lowering kit, thus improving the BMW X6 M's cornering abilities, in theory, at least.