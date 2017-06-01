McLaren Offers F1 Owners A Loaner Engine If Needed

It would appear that owning a McLaren F1 comes with a number of mind-boggling perks.
Beyond having a car which will likely continue to appreciate until the end of time, it has emerged that F1 owners can rest easy knowing that if they need an engine rebuild, the British marque will happily loan them an engine.
No, your eyes are not deceiving you, if you want to continue to put miles on an F1 when its engine is being worked on, McLaren will temporarily fit a spare 6.1-liter BMW V12 and send you on your way.
From the moment it premiered in 1992, the McLaren F1 has been considered a true icon and was the fastest road-legal production car until the arrival of the Bugatti Veyron, capable of reaching 240.1 mph (386.4 km/h). The F1 is also iconic because of its central driving position.
Nowadays, it is impossible to purchase a used F1 for less than $10 million, over 10 times its original starting price.