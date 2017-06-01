Mercedes-AMG E63 S Breaks The Rules In New Ad Spots

Mercedes-AMG has just released four commercials for the potent E63 S AMG and appropriately, all of them highlight the luxury sedan’s supercar-like performance.
Our favorite, dubbed ‘Rule On’, shows a stunning matte black E63 S Edition 1 taking to the streets with its thunderous exhaust note and anti-social performance as it drifts through city streets while bellowing plumes of tire smoke.
Making the car so potent is its twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 that produces 604 hp and 627 lb-ft of torque in ‘S’ guise and 563 hp and 553 lb-ft in base E63 form. Naught to 100 km/h takes just 3.3 seconds for the range-topper while the AMG Driver’s package raises the electronically limited top speed of 250 km/h to 300 km/h.
Given enough road and with the AMG limiter disabled, we’re sure the super sedan would exceed 320 km/h (200 mph).
As is often the case with high-end vehicles nowadays, the E63 S has a split personality. Beyond its neck-breaking performance and demonic drift mode, it can be driven solely and comfortably and has one of the most refined and luxurious interiors on the planet.