Millennials Take Note: Demi Lovato's Custom Honda Civic Is Looking For A New Home

Celebrity provenance has a way of making an ordinary car seem much more desirable. Take this 2016 Honda Civic sedan, for example.
Decked out in a unique matte copper and black livery, it's sure to stand out from your usual, run-of-the-mill Civic. But it's who designed it, and whose signature it bears, that makes it noteworthy.
The color scheme is said to have been designed by (or at least in coordination with) Demi Lovato as part of Honda's sponsorship of her tour last year with Nick Jonas. (If you don't know who either of these entertainers are, you were probably born well before the turn of the millennium.)
With less than 200 miles on the clock, this Civic packs a 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine and a continuously variable transmission. So a Type R this is not, but what it may lack in performance, it's sure to make up for with star power when the gavel drops in Connecticut during Barrett-Jackson's Northeast auction later this month.