New Bespoke Sutton Range Rover Models Will Cost You Over £80,000

Buying one of Clive Sutton's tailor-made Range Rover models means parting with upwards of £80,000.
For this price, you'd be getting the entry-level Sutton Range Rover Sport, which features custom refinishing, bodywork color-coding and a carbon fiber appearance package.
The custom paintwork applies to the refinished bumpers, side skirts, plus the grille and vents in matching body color. Sutton will also remove the alloys before painting them either in gloss black or in a color that matches the car's exterior.
Same goes for the badges, which are removed and replaced with subtle motif's in satin or matte black. Such a package is also available as a standalone purchase for existing Range Rover owners, and is priced at £3,900.
If you've got another £3,600 laying around, you can purchase the carbon fiber appearance package in either a gloss or satin finish, which is applied to the front grille, bonnet and wing vents, boot rail trim, door mirror casings, bumper inserts and the rear lower valance.
In need of more aggressive look for your family SUV? Splurge £10,800 on the Sutton 'Aero' bodykit. This styling package includes revised front and rear bodywork panels, with lower front and rear style bars. You also get a roof spoiler and integrated custom exhaust tips.
The wide track package, priced at £2,400, means body-colored extended wheel arches, with a wheel spacer kit of 50 mm (1.9 in) at the front and 70 mm (2.5 in) at the rear, allowing for a wider stance without changing the wheels. Naturally, you can also choose to go with Sutton's lightweight 22" 10-spoke alloy wheels, which costs upwards of £5,280. You can then have them painted in any custom color for an additional £960.
As for the interior, Sutton Bespoke developed a specific two-tone leather seat upholstery, where the contrast finish is applied to the seat squabs and back rests, lower dashboard, instrument binnacle, door inserts, cubby box lid and steering wheel center. This option costs £4,560.