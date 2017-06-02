New Fiat Argo Officially Launched In Brazil [35 Pics + Video]

Fiat is launching the new Argo in the Brazilian market, revealing the range details of the Punto and Palio successor.
Unlike Fiat’s most products these days, the new Fiat compact hatchback doesn’t follow a retro theme with its design; instead the new Argo opted for a sportier appearance, featuring sculpted sides and an aggressive front end.
The dynamic design is combined with the largest cabin in the segment according to Fiat’s claims. Boot volume is rated at 300lt which is bigger than that of the Ford Fiesta.
The dashboard follows a layout that looks awfully similar to that in the Mercedes A-Class, featuring three circular air-vents mounted a painted strip that runs from side to side and a floating seven-inch touchscreen display for the Uconnect infotainment system.
The engine range includes three options: a three-cylinder 1.0-litre with 77hp when burning ethanol, a four-cylinder 1.3-litre with 109hp (ethanol) and the range-topping 1.8-litre E.torq unit that produces 139hp and equips the Precision and HGT models. Fiat claims that the HGT version is capable of a 0-62mph (0-100km/h) in 9 seconds and of a 119mph (192km/h) top speed.
Customers will be able to choose from three gearbox options, including the standard five-speed manual, an automated five-speed GSR and a six-speed automatic.
Thanks to use of high-strength steel, the body of the new Fiat Argo benefits from a 7 percent increase in torsional rigidity and an 8 percent increase in flexural stiffness. Fiat also claims the lowest noise levels in its segment.
Mopar is also offering 53 accessories, specially designed for the new Fiat Argo, including a 9-inch multimedia center, blackened 16-spoke aluminum wheels, tinted black frosted plotter ceiling, speaker kit, special internal lighting, tow hitch, alarm and parking sensors.