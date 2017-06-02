New Hyundai Kona Official Launch Set For June 13

Hyundai has revealed that it will introduce their new Kona small crossover on June 13.
Announced during the latest set of teasers, the Korean brand's subcompact SUV, which will put some pressure on the Nissan Juke and Peugeot 2008, among others, is starting to show some skin in official material.
Not that it matter as our own set of exclusive shots showed the Kona in its birthday suit.
While its exterior design, highlighted by the twin headlights that flank the brand's signature grille, and the interior layout that's similar to other vehicles made by the company, are not a surprise anymore, there are still no details about its technical specification.
Nevertheless, earlier sources indicated that there is a good chance that the Kona will use some parts from the i20 and i30, along with some of their diesel and gasoline engines, which will likely be complemented by an optional all-wheel drive. Lesser versions will probably get a manual transmission, while better-equipped models should offer the comfort of an automatic gearbox.