New Jeep Compass Officially Launched In Europe [38 Photos]

Jeep has finally launched the new Compass in Europe, releasing at the same time all the details of the Euro-spec models.
The new Compass is a key addition to Jeep’s European range, enabling the brand to expand into one of the most popular segments in the region, a segment that is expected to grow by around 20 percent by 2020.
Euro-spec Compass models will be available with two petrol and two diesel engine options for a total of eight powertrain combinations. Jeep will also offer four different trim levels: Sport, Longitude, Limited and the off-road oriented Trailhawk which claims to offer class-leading capabilities when the asphalt stops.
Entry-level petrol models are powered by the turbocharged 1.4-litre MultiAir2 engine which makes 140hp and 230Nm of peak torque in combination with front-wheel drive and a six-speed manual gearbox, and 170hp and 250Nm of peak torque in combination with the nine-speed automatic and all-wheel drive.
Customers will be able to choose between the 1.6-litre and 2.0-litre MultiJet diesel engines; the first one comes with 120hp and 320Nm in combination with a six-speed manual and front-wheel drive while the second one comes with 140hp and 350Nm of peak torque in combination with either the manual or the nine-speed automatic gearbox and all-wheel drive.
Jeep will also offer a range-topping 170hp version of the 2.0-litre Multijet diesel engine which will be available only with the nine-speed automatic and all-wheel drive. A 2.4-litre petrol version with 150hp and 184hp will be sold in other markets like Russia, Africa and the Middle East.
The new Jeep Compass will also be available with two full-time 4x4 systems: the Jeep Active Drive and the Jeep Active Drive Low, the latter featuring a 20:1 crawl ratio. Both systems will feature up to five different modes: Auto, Snow, Sand and Mud, plus the Trailhawk exclusive Rock mode.
The Trailhawk version of the new Compass will also feature an increased ride height by 2.5cm, skid plates, red rear tow hook, unique front and rear fascias that allow a 30-degree approach, 24.4-degree breakover and 33.6-degree departure angles along with a set of 17-inch off-road tires.
Based on FCA’s ‘small wide architecture’, the new Jeep Compass comes with fully independent suspension and segment-exclusive frequency damping front and rear struts. Jeep also says that the chassis has more than 65 percent of high-strength steel for better dynamics and safety.
Inside, customers will be given the chance to choose between a Uconnect infotainment system with either a 5.0-, 7.0- or a 8.4-inch display. The driver’s instrument cluster features either a 3.5- or a 7.0-inch LED display, with the latter being standard on Limited and Trailhawk models.
The range of driver assistance systems is predictably wide and includes Forward Collision Warning-Plus, LaneSense Departure Warning-Plus (both standard across the whole range in Europe), Blind-spot Monitoring and Rear Cross Path detection, ParkView rear backup camera with dynamic grid lines, Automated Parallel and Perpendicular Park assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, electronic stability control (ESC) with electronic roll mitigation and six standard air bags.
Major European markets are the first ones to receive the new Jeep Compass this July, including Italy, Germany, France, Spain, Austria, Belgium, Switzerland and Poland. Jeep will gradually introduce the new model in the rest of the European markets by early 2018, when the right-hand drive version will also debut.