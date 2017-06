New Lexus LC Will Cost 50 Percent More In Australia Than In The U.S.

PHOTO GALLERY

Toyota's luxury brand Lexus are bringing their most advanced product , the LC coupe , to the Australian market.It's priced by Lexus at a whopping AUD $190,000 (USD $141,362) for both the V8 and Hybrid . In other words, the LC will cost Aussies over 50 per cent more than what Americans pay for the luxury coupe at US$92,000 and US$96,510 respectively for the two versions.All LCs come with standard features such as full LED lighting, 21-inch wheels wrapped in run-flat Michelin Pilot Super Sport tires, flush door handles and a glass panoramic sunroof.The two-zone climate control, large color head-up display, semi-line leather upholstery, infotainment system with a 10.3-inch display, sat-nav, enhanced voice recognition, bespoke Mark Levinson sound system, and others, will welcome users once they open the door.No matter what version of the Lexus LC one selects, they will get a wide range of driver assistance technologies such as adaptive cruise control, Pre-Collision Safety, Lane Keep Assist, Sway Warning, Blind Spot Monitor, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, reversing camera and automatic high beam.Powering the new Lexus coupe is a 5.0-liter V8 that makes 471 horses and 540Nm (398lb-ft) , while the 500h hybrid delivers a combined output of 354hp and 348Nm (257lb-ft) of torque.Customers can make both versions of the LC sportier by opting for the Lexus Dynamic Handling that adds technologies such as four-wheel steering, variable gear ratio, active rear spoiler that deploys automatically at 80km/h (50mph), carbon fiber roof that replaces the glass roof, and a limited-slip differential on the 500h (standard on the V8), among others. This pack retails from AUD $15,000 (USD $11,160).