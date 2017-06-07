New Opel Crossland X Comes With A Few Cool Features

Opel's newcomer to the booming sub-compact SUV segment, the Crossland X, needs more than just a pretty face and a comfortable ride to compete against the likes of the Renault Captur and Peugeot 2008.
And the Germans believe that they have answered this problem by fitting it with a few nifty features, some of which might make their owners' lives easier, while others could help prevent injuries.
These include the brand's OnStar Personal Assistant, a system that can be used to book hotel rooms on the move. This is detailed in a short film released by Opel, as part of their campaign to tell potential customers about some of the gizmos found in the new Crossland X.
There's also the Automatic Emergency Braking, which does exactly what its name says, while in the event of a collision, the Crash Response automatically calls for help, and if nobody inside the car answers, then it sends the emergency services to the vehicle's location.
The 180-degree reversing camera is useful not only for parking the Crossland X, but also for spying on your daughter, while the decent size boot, which can increase to 1,255 liters with the rear seats folded, might land you a big dog, according to the automaker's most recent spots.