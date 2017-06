New Opel Crossland X Comes With A Few Cool Features

VIDEOS

Opel's newcomer to the booming sub-compact SUV segment, the Crossland X , needs more than just a pretty face and a comfortable ride to compete against the likes of the Renault Captur and Peugeot 2008.And the Germans believe that they have answered this problem by fitting it with a few nifty features, some of which might make their owners' lives easier, while others could help prevent injuries.These include the brand's OnStar Personal Assistant , a system that can be used to book hotel rooms on the move. This is detailed in a short film released by Opel, as part of their campaign to tell potential customers about some of the gizmos found in the new Crossland X There's also the Automatic Emergency Braking , which does exactly what its name says, while in the event of a collision, the Crash Response automatically calls for help, and if nobody inside the car answers, then it sends the emergency services to the vehicle's location.The 180-degree reversing camera is useful not only for parking the Crossland X , but also for spying on your daughter, while the decent size boot, which can increase to 1,255 liters with the rear seats folded, might land you a big dog, according to the automaker's most recent spots.