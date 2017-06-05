Nissan Built A One-Off GT-R "Predzilla" For The Nashville Predators

Nissan is jumping on the Nashville Predators bandwagon by donating a one-off GT-R to the Nashville Predators Foundation.
Based on the $109,990 GT-R Premium, the model has been dubbed the "Predzilla" and it features a custom yellow exterior with Nashville Predators graphics. The car also has blue wheels, a blue rear spoiler, and plenty of Nissan badging.
Little the standard model, the Predzilla has a twin-turbo 3.8-liter V6 engine that develops 565 hp (572 PS) and 467 lb-ft (632 Nm) of torque. It is connected to a six-speed dual-clutch transmission which sends power to an all-wheel-drive system.
The car is being auctioned off to the raise funds for the Nashville Predators Foundation which supports a variety of local charities. Bidding has already exceeded $60,500 and fans can summit their own bid at www.Nissan.gesture.com. Besides the car, the winning bidder will receive two season tickets for the Predators' 2017-2018 season.
In a statement, Nissan North America Chief Performance Officer José Muñoz said "This supercar is dedicated to Nashville and Predators fans all over the world. We hope it raises a lot of awareness and funds for the work of the Predators Foundation."