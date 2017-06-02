Nissan Updates X-Trail SUV With Sharper Looks, Semi-Autonomous Tech

Following the example of its North-American sibling, the Nissan X-Trail receives a range of updates to make it more competitive in its class.
Starting with the visual changes, the new Nissan X-Trail now features a wider ‘V-Motion’ grille, matched by a new bumper design and a set of revised headlight clusters that integrate the boomerang DRLs.
The rear also gets a redesigned bumper which now features chrome detailing and a pair of full-LED taillights. New 17- and 18-inch wheel designs and four new color options complete the exterior revisions.
The interior is updated with a new sportier steering wheel which is similar to that in the new Micra, a gloss black finish for the air vents, heated seats front and back and a new tan and black two-tone leather option on the Tekna trim level. The cabin packaging has also been revised, meaning that the boot volume in the five-seat version is now larger (565lt over the previous 550lt).
The new Nissan X-Trail will also become available with the company’s ProPilot semi-autonomous technology during 2018, with the system able to control the steering, acceleration and braking in a single lane on highways, during heavy traffic jams and high-speed cruising.
Other driver assistance systems include Intelligent Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Recognition, and Rear Cross Traffic Alert. The range of three engine options remains as is, meaning a 1.6-litre petrol, a 1.6-litre diesel and a range-topping 2.0-litre diesel engine, offered with a six-speed manual or CVT transmissions and in 2WD or 4WD formats.