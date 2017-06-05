Owning A Used Audi RS7 Dynamic Edition Is As Cool As It Sounds

When Audi first announced the RS7 Dynamic Edition back in 2014, it used to command a $40,000 premium over the standard RS7 and go for nearly $150,000!
Of course, one could wait for depreciation to take its toll and buy a used example for much less: this stunning Phantom Black Pearl example reviewed here was purchased for $90,000.
As for why the RS7 Dynamic Edition is so expensive in the first place, it's because Audi went all out in making it look and feel more special than the regular models.
Instead of fitting it with an adaptive air suspension, Audi went with the RS Sport suspension with Dynamic Ride Control (DRC), plus a sports exhaust. Other features include the 21" wheels, red calipers, a quattro grille and the carbon fiber package which consists of a front splitter, rear diffuser, front bumper trims and mirror covers.
Inside, you've got the Black Valcona leather sports seats with RS specific Crimson Red honeycomb stitching to match the color of the seat belts. You also get red stitching on the dash, shifter, center and door armrests, console and steering wheel.
Like these guys say, this is a pretty great car to own if you can get it on the second-hand market, especially with this spec, if you're in the market for a super saloon and can stretch to $90k.