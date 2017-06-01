Pagani Zonda R-Powered BMW M4 Will Blow Your Mind...If It Was Real

Let me just preface this by saying that the wild creation you see clearly isn’t real. However, that doesn’t detract from just how wild it is.
Rendered by Khyzyl Saleem, the car uses the front end of a BMW M4 that includes massively flared front wheel arches and front aerodynamic elements inspired by the Pagani Zonda R. Looking at the front of the car is probably enough alone to get you excited but it is at the rear where things get truly out-of-this-world.
The rear, including the engine, has been borrowed from the Zonda R and left exposed so we can see the naturally-aspirated 7.3-liter V12 engine in all of its glory. The Zonda’s famed quad exhaust pipes have also been used, as has the bold diffuser and wing.
As wild as Saleem’s creation is, it goes without saying that no one would ever make such a monster a reality. Nevertheless, it is pretty fun to let your imagination run wild once in a while.