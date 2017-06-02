Panoz To Debut New Racing Concept At Le Mans

The boss of DeltaWing, Don Panoz, has revealed that he will announce a new racing concept at this month’s 24 Hours of Le Mans.
Motorsport reports that few details have been released about Panoz’s plans but Don Panoz said it will represent a “never before attempted road racing concept,” indicating that it will participate in the world’s most famous endurance race.
It is likely that any new racing car from Panoz would compete under the ‘Garage 56’ banner at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2018 as an experimental vehicle, a slot previously filled by the original DeltaWing race car.
Panoz is perhaps most famous for the Esperante GTR-1 which claimed eight race wins in the American Le Mans Series during 1999 and 2002. Panoz also revealed its intentions to create a road-going DeltaWing in 2015 but so far, those plans have not materialized.