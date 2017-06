Peugeot Chief Rules Out New Performance Cars For Now

PHOTO GALLERY

If you've been eagerly waiting for the 308 R Hybrid , or a replacement for the RCZ , then we have some bad news for you as Peugeot has put both projects on ice.Speaking to, the brand's CEO, Jean-Philippe Imparato said that their goal is to become a global brand, and until they do, no performance cars will be launched.", Imparato said.As part of their plan, the French automaker is looking to tap into the pickup truck segment, with a new vehicle: "", he added.The firm's global ambitions also include a possible return to both Africa and North America , the latter within five years, as well as the upcoming 508 midsize saloon , which is currently in development and will hit the market next year.Moreover, the successor of the RCZ won't be an average sports car , as Imparato says that they need "". "", Peugeot's head honcho explained.