Peugeot Details Facelifted 308, Doesn't Skimp On Pics [w/Video]

Peugeot's slightly updated 308 is scheduled to hit UK roads this September, offering future buyers better connectivity services plus a wide range of safety and styling enhancements.
Starting off with the exterior, Peugeot have integrated an LED lighting signature on all grades, otherwise the new halogen elliptical module headlights can be had on the first three levels of finish.
There's also two new bumpers that underline the facelifted model's personality, one designed for Access, Active and Allure trims, the other for GT Line, GT and GTi finishes. At launch, Peugeot will make a total of ten body colors available, including the new Pyrite Beige.
Inside, there's a new touchscreen from which occupants can control systems such as air conditioning or TomTom Traffic 3D. Active and Allure models also get new trim, specifically Meco Mistral fabric with conventionally shaped seating on one (Active) and Plastic-coated fabric / Oxford upholstery with dynamically shaped seating on the other (Allure).
If you're looking to stay connected, you can do so by using the Mirror Screen feature, which helps replicate your smartphone's screen on the facelifted 308's touchscreen, allowing you to enjoy using compatible apps. By using S Voice (Android) or Siri (Apple), you can make calls, send written text messages and state your destination aloud for the sat-nav to hear.
When it comes to driving aids, the 2018 Peugeot 308 is meant to be one of the safest cars in its class according to the French automaker. It benefits from all the systems found on the all-new 3008 SUV, such as Intelligent Speed Limit Recognition, Adaptive Cruise Control with stop functionality and an Active Blind Spot Monitoring System, operating between speeds of 12 km/h (7 mph) and 140 km/h (87 mph).
There's also an Active Lane Departure Warning system that will correct your car's trajectory if an accidental lane change is imminent, for speeds between 65 km/h (40 mph) and 180 km/h (111 mph).
Powering the facelifted 308 are new Euro 6-compliant petrol and diesel units, where the automaker's award winning 3-cylinder PureTech petrol has been upgraded for the 2018MY. The 2018 Peugeot 308 is also the first PSA Group model to feature the new 1.5-liter BlueHDI 130 diesel engine, which comes with an SCR (Selective Catalytic Reduction) pollution control system.
As for the new 8-speed automatic gearbox, customers can pair it up with the 2.0-liter BlueHDI 180, although for peak performance, the new 308 GTi by Peugeot Sport will prove quickest thanks to its 270 PS THP petrol unit, allowing it to hit 100 km/h (62 mph) in 6 seconds flat.