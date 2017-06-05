Prius Rams And Flips Over Brabus G500 4×4² In London

One might think that a house on wheels like the Mercedes G-Class-based Brabus G500 4×4² would be pretty hard to knock over, but you'd be wrong. As the saying goes, the bigger they are, the harder they fall.
In this case, the monstrous German SUV rolled over on its belly after being hit by an Uber Toyota Prius, according to eyewitness on social media.
Various sources claim that the Brabus G500 4×4² ran a red light and apparently, was rammed by the Japanese hybrid car. Despite the apparent severity of the impact, both drivers reportedly walked away.
The accident, which occurred on Saturday afternoon, in London, UK, left deep bruises on the potent off-roader, which suffered extensive damages to its front end, roof and A-pillar. The Prius also has some front end damage and it appears the Mercedes caused damage to a bus stop.
Brabus revealed their own interpretation of the Mercedes-Benz G500 4×4² at the 2015 Frankfurt Motor Show. The off-roader features a new body kit, exclusive fine leather inside, carbon fiber accents, and an additional 78PS (77hp) and 100Nm (74lb-ft) of torque, squeezed from the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine, which makes 500PS (493hp) and 710Nm (523lb-ft) of torque.
