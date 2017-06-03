Renault Australia Reveals Pricing For All-New Megane Wagon And Sedan, Updates Hatch Range

Renault buyers in Australia can finally choose between more body styles when it comes to the all-new Megane, as the wagon and sedan variants now join an updated hatchback.
Pricing for the sedan starts from $27,490, which will land you a Zen trim model, whereas $31,990 means you'll be able to afford the Intens spec, which features more active safety systems.
As for the wagon, entry-level Zen models cost upwards of $28,490, whereas GT-Line and GT specs are $33,490 and $39,490 respectively, the latter featuring Launch Control as well as 4CONTROL all-wheel steering.
"With the welcome return of the Megane wagon to the range, Renault now has an even more practical vehicle for families with an active lifestyle, or for business users who need significant carrying capacity as well as the comfort, safety and performance of a passenger car," said Renault Australia managing director, Justin Hocevar. "With the all-new Megane sedan, Renault sees it "pitched right into the heart of the four-door compact market, offering above-average specification and a sharp price."
On the wagon, standard features include six airbags, stability control, Hill Start Assist, front and rear parking sensors, rear view camera, R-LINK 2 multimedia system with sat-nav and a 7" touchscreen, Arkamys audio with 8 speakers, plus automatic headlights and wipers.
Customers can also add an Advanced Driver Assistance System Pack (advanced emergency braking, lane departure warning and automatic high/low beam function) as well as a Sunroof Pack as optional extras to the Zen spec. As for the GT-Line, standard features include the ADAS pack, plus Blind Spot Warning, Adaptive Cruise Control, side parking sensors, R-LINK 2 with 8.7" touchscreen, sat-nav, Alcantara upholstery, MULTI-SENSE system, 17" alloys, GT-Line signature badging and an electric panoramic sunroof.
The flagship GT models also get Alcantara upholstery, to go with the sport-tuned suspension, gloss black honeycomb front upper and lower grille, Renault Sport GT front bumper and 18" alloys.
As for the Megane sedan, it's the Intens variant that adds ADAS as standard, as well as pretty much everything you get on the GT-Line wagon, minus the Alcantara upholstery, signature badging and panoramic sunroof.
Renault Australia is also updating the Megane hatch range by adding more features. Therefor, 5-door models will receive the ADAS pack as a $700 factory-fitted option on Life and Zen variants, while GT-Line and GT models get it as standard, with the addition of Distance Warning and Adaptive Cruise Control. These two specs also receive an upgraded 8.7" touchscreen, a standard feature for the R-LINK 2 multimedia system.