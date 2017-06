Renault Logan Drifts And Takes On Safety Car Duties In Russian Ad

VIDEO

As a car built specifically for budget-conscious buyers, the Renault Logan is probably not what you'd call a jack of all trades.This ad was uploaded recently on Renault Russia's YouTube page, and shows the Logan tackling a wide array of terrains and weather conditions in a surprisingly dynamic manner.The action starts off with some enthusiastic driving through snow and a torrential downpour, followed by what can only be described as drifting on a dirt road that would be perfect for any rally stage.As for the final scene, the Renault Logan takes to the track playing the role of Safety Car , which isn't generally what you'd expect to see in an ad where even the description reads "a proven standard of reliability".