Renault Logan Drifts And Takes On Safety Car Duties In Russian Ad

As a car built specifically for budget-conscious buyers, the Renault Logan is probably not what you'd call a jack of all trades.
This ad was uploaded recently on Renault Russia's YouTube page, and shows the Logan tackling a wide array of terrains and weather conditions in a surprisingly dynamic manner.
The action starts off with some enthusiastic driving through snow and a torrential downpour, followed by what can only be described as drifting on a dirt road that would be perfect for any rally stage.
As for the final scene, the Renault Logan takes to the track playing the role of Safety Car, which isn't generally what you'd expect to see in an ad where even the description reads "a proven standard of reliability".