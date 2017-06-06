Renault Megane Akaju Edition Moves Up Into Luxury Territory

With no luxury brand of its own, Renault keeps pushing its core models further up-market – especially in its home market.
That hasn't yet yielded an Initiale Paris version of the new Megane. But that crucially model has, however, received a new flagship luxury trim.
Called AKAJU, it slots in above the Limited and GT trims. It's based on the Intens spec, to which it adds a whole array of upscale accoutrements you'd expect to find on products from more upscale manufacturers.
That includes special 18-inch alloys, tinted rear glass, black and brown leather, brown brushed aluminum trim, heated front seats (with massage function for the driver), Bose audio, head-up display, and Renault's latest R-Link 2 infotainment system with 8.7-inch display.
The only thing it leaves off, in short, are things like adaptive cruise control, parking assist system, and a sunroof – but those are all available as (the only) optional extras. Buyers will be able to choose between four powertrain configurations, starting at €27,600 tax-in, putting it in league with the likes of the Audi A3 and Mercedes-Benz A-Class.