Revised Mazda 2 Adds More Value With Limited Tech Edition In The UK

Mazda’s recently updated 2 model has been enhanced with the addition of the new, limited Tech edition.
Just 750 Mazda 2 Tech Edition models will be offered to UK customers that will benefit from added tech features.
Based on the £14,695 1.5 90ps SE-L Nav model, the new Tech Edition adds 16-inch alloy wheels, Rear parking sensors, Privacy glass, Climate control, Auto lights and rain-sensing wipers, all for a premium of just £300 over the aforementioned model, with Mazda offering on top the choice between Dynamic Blue Mica, Snowflake White Pearlescent or Jet Black Mica paint free of charge.
All Mazda 2 superminis are now offered with the 1.5-litre Skyactiv-G petrol engine in three power versions – 75PS, 90PS and 115PS. The latter is offered exclusively with a six-speed manual gearbox.
The updated model range now features new seat fabrics, a new steering wheel, revised door mirrors with wraparound indicators, noise-insulating glass in the windscreen and additional sound proofing, revised damper settings, bushings and power steering.
“The addition of the Tech Edition gives us a limited edition model that offers a winning combination of excellent equipment and extra value,” said Jeremy Thomson, Managing Director Mazda Motors UK. “Designed for a younger audience it is another example of how our Mazda2 special editions offer a distinctive and well-equipped small car experience.”