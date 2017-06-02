Ricciardo And Verstappen Go Caravan Racing In Aston Martins At The Red Bull Ring

In the good ol’ days of Top Gear, the crew took part in a number of caravan races aimed at destroying the worst enemy of most petrol heads.
Eager to show the world that the plight of caravans on our roads is still raging, Red Bull Racing recruited Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen for a caravan race on the stunning Red Bull Ring in Austria with the all-new Aston Martin Vanquish S Volante.
The Vanquish S Volante follows in the footsteps of the hardtop unveiled late last year and is powered by a 5.9-liter V12 with 594 hp at 7,000 rpm and 465 lb-ft of torque at 5,500 rpm. That is easily enough grunt to tow even the heaviest caravan and more than enough to perform some impressive slides.
Even though Red Bull Racing isn’t at the top of Formula One like it used to be, it’s good to see the company hasn’t lost its sense of humor. Can you imagine Ferrari doing something like this?