Rubber Car Makes You Tired Just Looking At It

Those interested in modifying their cars generally either look to improve their vehicle’s looks, its performance or both. The owner of this car has done neither and left us with so many unanswered questions.
We stumbled upon this wild creation on Reddit and while no specific details about it are known, it wouldn’t look out of place on the set of Predator, Alien or Mad Max.
The entire exterior of the sedan has been adorned in what appears to be recycled tires cut up into a variety of shapes to potentially mimic the skin of a crocodile or alligator. Even the front bumper has been overrun by rubber teeth while the roof has a ‘spine’ completed with triangular bits of used tire.
There’s no way this car would be legal to drive on U.S. streets leaving us to hope that it has been created for a movie and will be sent to a car graveyard after its duties are done.