Saleen Previews New Mustang Championship Commemorative Edition

Saleen is celebrating the 30th anniversary of winning the 1987 Driver, Manufacturer, Team, and Tire SCCA ESCORT Endurance Championships with two new special editions.
Dubbed the Championship Commemorative Edition, the cars are based on the Mustang Black Label and will be available in street and race versions.
Both models have an aggressive appearance as the cars have been equipped with a new front bumper, a carbon fiber splitter, and a ram air hood. We can also see front fender vents, revised side skits, and white wheels which are wrapped in ultra-high performance G-MAX-RS rubber from General Tire.
Power will be provided by a supercharged 5.0-liter V8 engine. Detailed performance specifications haven't been released but Saleen says the street version will have 730 hp (740 PS) while the track car will have 750 hp (760 PS).
Besides the supercharged engine, the cars will have a new exhaust system, a competition shifter, and a Racecraft suspension with special camber caster plates. The race car will go even further as it has a roll cage, a four-point seating harness, and an upgraded radiator. The rear seat will also be removed in the race car to reduce weight.
The cars will be unveiled next month and production is scheduled to begin in September.