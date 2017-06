Schropp Tuning Creates 807 HP Ford Mustang

PHOTO GALLERY

While American tuners are experts in modifying the Ford Mustang , it’s now Germany’s turn with Schropp Tuning just announcing its Mustang SF600R.Based around the standard Mustang GT , Schropp’s creation adds a supercharger to the 5.0-liter V8 engine as well as low compression pistons, a steel billet crankshaft, stronger connecting rods, high flow oil pump and an ECU remap.Eager to extract as much power as possible, the tuner also added a new exhaust system that includes custom manifolds, HJS 200-cell catalytic convertors and 76 mm diameter pipes.All together, these changes result in 807 hp and 950 Nm (700 lb-ft) of torque. Thankfully, the German tuner hasn’t forgotten about the handling and braking dynamics of the muscle car and has therefore added a new KW V3 coilover suspension, a carbon fiber front suspension tower brace and new propshaft and driveshafts. There’s also vented high performance brakes from StopTech offered as an option.