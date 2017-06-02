Schropp Tuning Creates 807 HP Ford Mustang

While American tuners are experts in modifying the Ford Mustang, it’s now Germany’s turn with Schropp Tuning just announcing its Mustang SF600R.
Based around the standard Mustang GT, Schropp’s creation adds a supercharger to the 5.0-liter V8 engine as well as low compression pistons, a steel billet crankshaft, stronger connecting rods, high flow oil pump and an ECU remap.
Eager to extract as much power as possible, the tuner also added a new exhaust system that includes custom manifolds, HJS 200-cell catalytic convertors and 76 mm diameter pipes.
All together, these changes result in 807 hp and 950 Nm (700 lb-ft) of torque. Thankfully, the German tuner hasn’t forgotten about the handling and braking dynamics of the muscle car and has therefore added a new KW V3 coilover suspension, a carbon fiber front suspension tower brace and new propshaft and driveshafts. There’s also vented high performance brakes from StopTech offered as an option.