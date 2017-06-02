Seat Leon X-Perience Proves Its Toughness In The Sahara Desert

Launched some three years ago, when the Ateca was still a mere drawing, the Seat Leon X-Perience should have been the brand's temporary answer to their SUV problem.
However, despite now having a Nissan Qashqai rival, the Spanish are not exactly ready to let go of their rugged compact estate just yet.
And to prove that it's more than capable of tackling some seriously harsh environments, they took it to the Sahara Desert and drove it on one of the most well-known dunes, 22km (14miles) long and 5km (3miles) wide, with heights of over 150 meters (492feet), between Errachida, Morocco, and Maadid, Algeria.
As usual, Seat documented their latest road trip, as they did back in 2015, when they took this hairy-chested vehicle to New Zealand, in a spectacular landscape that included just about everything from coastal rides to mountain roads, and from broad plains to volcanic landscape.
Shining the spotlight on the Leon X-Perience is no coincidence, as Seat are planning additional jacked-up versions of their cars, which could include the Mii city car, Ibiza supermini, and upcoming Arona.