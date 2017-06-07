Seven New Models Coming To Forza Horizon 3 Via Car Pack [w/Video]

The Mountain Dew Car Pack for Forza Horizon 3 is fresh off the boat, featuring a total of seven vehicles, including two legendary classics.
Forza gamers will be able to purchase the pack on Xbox One as well as Windows 10 PCs, as all the cars are compatible with both the Blizzard Mountain as well as Hot Wheels expansions.
In no particular order: 2016 Lotus 3-Eleven, 1951 Holden FX Sedan, 1996 Ferrari F50 GT, 2013 Dodge Dart GT, 1971 Chevrolet Vega GT, 1973 AMC Gremlin X and the 1995 Mitsubishi Eclipse GSX.
These are the new vehicles available via the Mountain Dew Car Pack and as you can see, it's quite a diverse list. While models such as the Lotus 3-Eleven, Ferrari F50 GT, Dodge Dart or the Eclipse GSX need little introduction, the likes of the Holden FX Sedan and AMC Gremlin X definitely do.
The FX Sedan was said to be a "post-war breakthrough" for Australian car fans, as a rugged, roomy and well-equipped car to handle the dusty outback. The AMC Gremlin X on the other hand took America by storm as a response to the fuel crisis of the 1970s.
Going back to the Dodge Dart GT, its 184 HP engine probably won't win you a lot of races unless you decide to skimp on proper difficulty settings. At the other end of the spectrum, the F50 GT and 3-Eleven should be the most fun to drive.