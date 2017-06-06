Sinkhole Gobbles Up SUV As Crowd Looks On And Dog Runs Away

In some parts of the world, getting the right type of car insurance can help you save a lot of money in case mother nature suddenly decides to feast on your metal.
Unfortunately, sinkholes can form both gradually as well as suddenly, and can be found all across the world, although some regions are more likely to harbor them than others.
Living in the city definitely doesn't help, as sinkholes can occur when water mains break or when sewers collapse, which has been known to happen due to old pipes giving way.
They also vary in both size and depth and we've seen some that can swallow a car, while others could swallow a whole dealerships - like the one that spread from 7-8 meters (26 ft) wide to 27 meters (88 ft) wide, 30 meters (98 ft) long and 15 meters (49 ft) deep in Fukuoka, Japan last year.
This one here only claimed one vehicle, which thankfully appeared to be empty - otherwise we assume that crowd of people wouldn't have just stood there doing nothing.