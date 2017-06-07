Skoda Reportedly Axes Citigo Successor, Directs Resources To SUVs

Skoda is on a roll lately, as the company has introduced a handful of new models including the Karoq and Kodiaq. Unfortunately, the focus on crossovers is reportedly coming at the expense of other models.
In an interview with Motoring, Skoda's international sales general manager Peter Solc confirmed the quest for crossover sales has killed the next-generation Citigo. As he explained, “If we see some segments are going down then we focus on different models." Solc went on to say the Citigo segment is declining so the car will be discontinued.
The Citigo isn't the only model being affected by the company's focus on crossovers, as Skoda has reportedly put plans for a pickup on the backburner. The truck was slated to be based on the Volkswagen Amarok and appeal to buyers in Australia and South Africa.
However, the automaker doesn't have a huge presence in markets were pickups are popular so a truck isn't a priority right now. As Solc noted, "We have to evaluate what will bring Skoda globally the biggest return on investment. What we see as the biggest opportunity is to focus further on the SUV.”