Sleeper Alert: This Old Turbocharged Audi Is A 1/2 Mile Beast

With over 800 HP at its disposal thanks to a Jemo Motorsports tune, this old-school Audi is the type of car you definitely don't want to run into on the drag strip.
During a recent 1/2 mile Race 1000 event in Germany, this car put together a 19.65-second 1/2 mile run, at 260,23 km/h (161.7 mph). Its second run was even more impressing, crossing the line while doing 275.51 km/h (171.2 mph).
According to the description of the video, this car is about to get even quicker, as the aim is to increase maximum output to 1,000 HP, at which point we reckon you'll need a hypercar to outrun it in a straight line.
What's also interesting about this car is the body conversion, as that mid-80's Audi Sport Quattro exterior isn't growing old anytime soon, especially with so many fans out there.
As for the noise it makes, it's a delightful mixture of the turbocharger howling and the exhaust system growling. Play the clip, you'll see what we mean.