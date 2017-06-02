Some New Yorkers Want To Ban Cars From Times Square

Richard Rojas' deadly attack on Times Square has some New Yorkers considering whether cars should be banned from the popular tourist destination.
Speaking with the Associated Press, New York City Councilman Ydanis Rodriguez said:
"The vulnerability of Times Square was made scarily apparent during the most recent attack and I think there has to be a conversation about closing this area to regular traffic." He added Times Square is "one of the most highly trafficked areas in the world for tourists" and the city shouldn't allow the location to remain a soft target for terrorists or others with bad intentions.
As we reported last month, Rojas was high on drugs when he drove his Honda Accord on the sidewalks near Times Square for three blocks. 22 people were injured in the attack and an 18 year old from Michigan was killed.
While banning cars from Times Square is one possible option, others favoring using steel posts like the ones that eventually stopped Rojas' car. However, this would only stop certain attacks where a vehicle was being used as a weapon.
Transportation Commissioner Polly Trottenberg confirmed closing Seventh Avenue to vehicle traffic was one of the ideas being discussed but it's part of a "deeper discussion" and the police counter-terrorism unit will "set the priorities" for any traffic restrictions.