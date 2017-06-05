Sporty Renault Megane GT Diesel Goes On Sale In The UK From £27,740

Renault have expanded their fourth-gen Megane range in the United Kingdom by launching the new GT version.
Available from £27,740 ($35,740), it can be had as a hatchback or estate and utilizes what the French marque call "the most powerful 1.6-liter diesel available on market today".
It makes 165PS (163hp) and 380Nm (280lb-ft) of torque, and it is married to a six-speed double-clutch transmission. In this form, the hatch needs 8.8 seconds to go from naught to 62mph (100km/h), before topping out at 133mph (214km/h). The NEDC combined-cycle fuel consumption is 61.4 UK mpg (51.1 US mpg / 4.6 l/100 km), and it emits 120 g/km of CO2.
Developed and engineered by Renaultsport, the new Megane GT features a sporty suspension, and the 4Control chassis with four-wheel steering.
On the outside, it benefits from a more dynamic appearance, with a special body kit and 18-inch alloy wheels, and its looks can be enhanced by choosing the Iron Blue metallic color from the options list, which is exclusive to the GT and GT Line for a £645 ($831) premium.
In the cabin, there are sports front seats with integral headrests and additional side support, blue stitching, and a checkered logo, and it can also be had with fabric or Alcantara upholstery options.
All of these add up to the generous equipment list that features automatic dual-zone climate control, keyless entry, reversing camera, R-Link2 infotainment system with an 8.7-inch display, and Multi-Sense system, which can be used to modify the engine response, sound, steering weight, throttle pedal and gear changes.