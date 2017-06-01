Subaru WRX STI Type RA Teased, Debuts June 8th

Subaru has released a new video which shows the WRX STI Type RA NBR Special in action.
While the car isn't a production model, the company will use it to attempt to set a new lap record for a four-door sedan at the Nürburgring later this summer. Subaru has already begun testing the car on the Nordschleife but the weather was less than cooperative during a run on May 19th.
Besides releasing the video, Subaru teased a new photo of the WRX STI Type RA which will be unveiled on June 8th. The car will be a production model and the picture confirms it will come with a carbon fiber roof.
Full details will be released a week from now but the car is also slated to have a carbon fiber rear wing and 19-inch BBS wheels with a gold finish. Drivers can also look forward to a host of interior tweaks including the addition of Recaro seats and possibly some sportier trim combinations.
Given the WRX STI Type RA is a performance model, it comes as little surprise that it will come equipped with a retuned suspension that reportedly features Bilstein shock absorbers. We can also expect a handful of engine and transmission upgrades but the company is keeping details under wraps.