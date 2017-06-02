Suzuki Ignis Gets Hit By Holden Pickup, Lands On Its Side

Failing to give way at a roundabout is one surefire way to cause a major accident, which the people riding inside this Suzuki Ignis found out the hard way.
The video starts off with the dashcam car entering the roundabout, and at around the 12-second mark, you can see the Holden pickup coming in hot from the left. You can also clearly see the back of the yield sign - which, apparently, the pickup truck's driver missed...
According to the description, there were no major injuries, which is a relief seen as how the collision caused the Suzuki to overturn, spin 180-degrees and land on its side.
We'd like to assume everyone was wearing their seat belts.