Suzuki Ignis Gets Hit By Holden Pickup, Lands On Its Side

VIDEO

Failing to give way at a roundabout is one surefire way to cause a major accident, which the people riding inside this Suzuki Ignis found out the hard way.The video starts off with the dashcam car entering the roundabout, and at around the 12-second mark, you can see the Holden pickup coming in hot from the left. You can also clearly see the back of the yield sign - which, apparently, the pickup truck's driver missed...According to the description, there were no major injuries, which is a relief seen as how the collision caused the Suzuki to overturn, spin 180-degrees and land on its side We'd like to assume everyone was wearing their seat belts.